Why companies need to invest in employee wellness

A focus on the health, fitness and general wellbeing of employees is a relatively recent phenomena among Indian companies. The fact that fitter employees are happier, more efficient and perform better, are more sharply in focus these days, especially after corporate India had to deal with the immediate challenges of Covid-19 and the resulting lockdowns. Organizations are now looking beyond simple employee fitness and taking measures to ensure wellness, including mental health. The reason is simple: Wellness has a direct bearing not just on job satisfaction and performance, but also overall organizational morale, output and performance.