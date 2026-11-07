Why Deepinder Goyal's Temple is drawing social media scrutiny

The bean-shaped gadget, worn close to one's temple, is claimed to track signals associated with brain activity and blood flow. It also claims to detects patterns such as auto chewing detection, snoring patterns and sleep patterns. Priced at ₹85,000, Temple is not yet available to the public, although the company has opened pre-orders. For now, the device is being used by a select group of early users, including investors and people associated with Goyal.