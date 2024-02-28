Why do Nvidia’s chips dominate the AI market?

NO OTHER FIRM has benefited from the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) as much as Nvidia. Since January 2023 the chipmaker’s share price has surged by almost 450%. With the total value of its shares approaching $2trn, Nvidia is now America’s third-most valuable firm, behind Microsoft and Apple. Its revenues for the most recent quarter were $22bn, up from $6bn in the same period last year. Most analysts expect that Nvidia, which controls more than 95% of the market for specialist AI chips, will continue to grow at a blistering pace for the foreseeable future. What makes its chips so special?