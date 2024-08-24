‘Why don’t they update their records?’ Neelesh Misra calls out Airtel for ‘harassing’ his father over late mother’s dues

  • Writer Neelesh Misra has criticised Airtel for allegedly ‘repeatedly calling’ his 86-year-old father about his deceased mother's phone bill

Written By Riya R Alex
Published24 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Neelesh Misra has changed the terms of storytelling. Photo: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times
Neelesh Misra has changed the terms of storytelling. Photo: Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times

Writer Neelesh Misra has called out telecom giant, Airtel, for allegedly “harassing” his father over phone bills of his late mother. Neelesh Misra took to X on Friday, August 23, to slam Airtel for “constantly” calling his father.

According to Neelesh Misra, his 86 year-old father has been getting calls everyday from Airtel over his late mother's phone connection. He said that his mother passed away last September and her phone connection was suspended immediately.

Despite her account being immediately suspended, Neelesh Misra said Airtel has been repeatedly calling his father to clear the phone bills.

 

“Dear @airtelindia for god’s sake stop harassing my 86-year-old father by calling him constantly to pay the phone bill of my mother who passed away last September (her phone service was suspended immediately),” Misra wrote on X.

Neelesh Mira also highlighted that such calls are traumatic for a person whose wife is no more. Additionally, he requested Airtel to update their records immediately to prevent such confusion in future.

 

“Your last call was two days ago. He gets a call every second-third day. Can you imagine the trauma a person must go through saying again and again to your soulless executives that his wife is no more? Why don’t they update their records?” his post read.

Airtel apologised to Neelesh Misra following his post on X and informed the writer that the company has updated the records.

“We understand how difficult this gap of communication must be for you and your family, Neelesh. Please accept our heartfelt apologies. Nevertheless, we're actively addressing the issue and are committed to significantly improving your experience with us. Thanks, Muskan," Airtel said in response to Neelesh Misra's post on X.

“We're deeply sorry for the repeated calls your father has received and the pain this has caused. This was certainly not our intention. We have updated the account records and ensured that no further calls will be made regarding the bill. Thanks, Muskan,” the company further added.

 

 

Reacting to Misra's post, several other X users responded to his situation and stated their concerns.

"So it's not only me who is being harassed by @airtelindia

I made a request for disconnection for Airtel fiber 2 months back and I am still getting bills as they did not bother to disconnect my service moreover they'll keep calling and I repeat the same thing every time," said an X user.

“My left hand doesn’t talk to my right hand - this is their situation - their crm tools don’t effectively talk to downstream systems as effectively as they should. That’s why DNd and cancellations take longer,” said another user.

 

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
