Companies
Why early-stage consumer brands are increasingly foraying abroad in 2025
Mansi Verma , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 6 min read 20 Jan 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Summary
- Following the success of Indian brands like Vahdam and Nappa Dori in global lifestyle markets, more premium brands are expanding internationally to overcome the challenges of catering to India's price-sensitive market. But, experts warn against premature overseas expansions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India's early-stage consumer brands in the premium segment are eyeing international expansion much earlier in their journey this year, targeting global markets where demand for expensive products outpaces purchases back home.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less