Why early-stage consumer brands are increasingly foraying abroad in 2025

Anicut Capital, an alternative investment firm based in India, is increasingly taking bets on early-stage companies with global aspirations. "We're doing a lot of India-to-abroad kind of opportunities. That's a trend that we are liking where we make an investment in a very small company, but we think it's of high prospect as a design-led D2C brand with the aspirations of the founder now global," said Ashvin Chadha, managing partner and co-founder of Anicut.