Why Eli Lilly Deserves to Unseat Tesla Among the Magnificent 7

Last month, Eli Lilly’s market capitalization surpassed Tesla’s. As a top performer in the S&P 500, the pharma giant is making a strong case for replacing Tesla as one of the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks.

Eli Lilly’s gains have been fueled largely by a bet that its obesity and diabetes drug portfolio will continue to grow rapidly, with analysts expecting Zepbound and Mounjaro, which share the same active ingredient, to generate more than $40 billion of annual revenue later in the decade. Indeed, there are parallels between obesity drugs and the early days of electric-vehicle production.

One risk to the Lilly trade has been that expectations are getting too rosy, making them harder to beat. But on Tuesday, the company solidly beat earnings expectations, giving the bulls plenty to cheer.

The company forecast revenue for 2024 of $40.4 billion to $41.6 billion, representing about 20% growth at the midpoint, and surpassing the $39.5 billion analyst consensus according to Visible Alpha. The guidance implies at least $11 billion in sales for Mounjaro and Zepbound—its two-fast growing GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and obesity, respectively—which is also more than analysts expected. The company also noted that tirzepatide, the active ingredient in both of those drugs, met the main goal in a study for a type of fatty liver disease known as MASH, or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. The shares of MASH leader Madrigal was down 20% in morning trading.

Like Tesla, Eli Lilly has benefited from mass-culture hype that has propelled it to trade at valuations way beyond what is normal for sector peers. Both companies’ role as dominant players in a market with huge growth potential led investors to give them valuations that are typically on par with high-growth tech companies, not auto or drug companies. Tesla trades at 57 times its earnings over the next 12 months, according to FactSet, while Lilly trades at 55 times. For comparison, Ford Motor carries a 6.6 multiple while Johnson & Johnson is at 15 times. Even high-growth tech leader Amazon fetches a 41 multiple.

For years, Elon Musk’s cultish fandom and Tesla’s leadership in the EV industry allowed some on Wall Street to justify its valuation. But as the earnings denominator grows and competition intensifies, quarterly comparisons become harder. Tesla has recently reported earnings and revenue that badly missed expectations. So far this year, the stock is down nearly 30%.

Lilly and competitor Novo Nordisk are in a similar position to where Tesla was when the EV market was in its infancy: Their business is booming and they lack near-term competitors, with supply being the only gating factor to their business.

At some point, Lily and Novo could run into difficult growth math, similar to Tesla. But for the next several years, their runway and competitive moat look durable. Both companies have a very deep pipeline, with pills and stronger injectables likely on the way. Additionally, building up manufacturing requires years and billions of dollars of capital expenditure, meaning it could take a long time before companies such as Amgen and Roche, who have similar drugs under development, are able to compete. On Monday, Novo’s parent announced that it is buying up Catalent, one of the world’s biggest contract manufacturing firms for drug companies, in order to shore up production of Wegovy and Ozempic quickly.

It could be years until Lilly has grown to a point where its earnings begin to disappoint investors. For now, its latest results show why anti-obesity treatments, and not electric vehicles, belong in the Magnificent 7.

