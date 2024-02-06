Why Eli Lilly Deserves to Unseat Tesla Among the Magnificent 7

At some point, Lily and Novo could run into difficult growth math, similar to Tesla. But for the next several years, their runway and competitive moat look durable. Both companies have a very deep pipeline, with pills and stronger injectables likely on the way. Additionally, building up manufacturing requires years and billions of dollars of capital expenditure, meaning it could take a long time before companies such as Amgen and Roche, who have similar drugs under development, are able to compete. On Monday, Novo’s parent announced that it is buying up Catalent, one of the world’s biggest contract manufacturing firms for drug companies, in order to shore up production of Wegovy and Ozempic quickly.