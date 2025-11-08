Why everyone in Hollywood wants their movie in IMAX
Ben Fritz , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
IMAX’s global screens are a hot commodity, and filmmakers fight to land them far in advance.
Movie producer Neal Moritz recently flew to New York for his first pitch to the man who controls the screens everyone in Hollywood wants: the chief executive of IMAX.
