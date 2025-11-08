Why everyone in Hollywood wants their movie in IMAX

The box office has been in the doldrums for years, with fewer hits, more flops and lower total receipts than before the pandemic. But while domestic total ticket sales are up only 2.6% this year from 2024, IMAX’s are up 16%, according to the company. Its share of domestic and global tickets are at record highs, and its total worldwide box office is on track to exceed $1.2 billion this year for the first time.