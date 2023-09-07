Why everyone loves to hate VFS Global9 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Travel agents have complained of bottlenecks on its website. Delays resulting from such glitches can force people into buying expensive value-added services, such as a mobile biometric service.
New Delhi: In mid-August, a 21-year-old, about to join a merchant navy company in the US, reached a visa application centre run by VFS Global Services Pvt. Ltd, the world’s largest visa outsourcing company, in Delhi’s Shivaji Stadium.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message