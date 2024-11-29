Why everyone wants to lend to weak companies

Part of the explanation is that the spread on residential mortgages has ticked up. With the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, investors have moved to price in the risk that mortgage-holders refinance their debts. However, the more dramatic action has been in high-yield credit spreads. The spread over Treasuries on high-yield bonds fell from 3.7 percentage points at the start of the year to 3.2 this summer. Since September it has fallen to just 2.6 points. It is now near the record lows reached just before the global financial crisis of 2007-09 (see chart 1).