Pizza to coffee: Why global food brands can’t ignore India's hungry consumers
29 Sept 2025
Quick service restaurant chains such as US-based soft serve inventor Carvel and pizza brand Papa John’s, Malaysia’s TeaLive and France’s Bagelstein are either mulling or have already entered India in the past 6–12 months.
India is fast emerging as a hub for international food and beverage brands, driven by rising affluence, a young aspirational consumer base, and delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy that lower operating costs.
