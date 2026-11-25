Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and three of its subsidiaries have been convicted of bank fraud, money laundering, sanctions violations and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from American companies following a major criminal trial in the United States.
A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, returned guilty verdicts on November 24, 2026, finding Huawei guilty on 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced.
The trial, which lasted approximately three months, examined allegations that the Chinese company concealed its business operations in Iran, misled international banks and obtained confidential technology from US companies, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said.
However, the jury acquitted Huawei of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct justice, Reuters reported.
The convicted entities include Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, its Chinese subsidiary Huawei Device Co Ltd, and its US-based subsidiaries Futurewei Technologies Inc and Huawei Device USA Inc.
A central part of the prosecution's case concerned Huawei's business dealings in Iran through a company called Skycom.
US prosecutors alleged that Huawei repeatedly misrepresented its relationship with Skycom to international banks, journalists and American authorities. Huawei allegedly described Skycom as a business partner rather than a wholly owned subsidiary and claimed it had restricted its Iranian operations in 2011.
According to the DOJ, Huawei continued providing telecommunications infrastructure, internet backbone services and mobile network connectivity in Iran.
Prosecutors also alleged that the company assisted Iranian authorities in monitoring and censoring internet access and supplied surveillance cameras that enabled the government to monitor protests.
The prosecution argued that Huawei's alleged misrepresentations helped it secure billions of dollars in US currency transactions and retain access to US dollar clearing services despite American sanctions on Iran.
The trial also examined allegations that Huawei obtained confidential technology and proprietary information from several American companies.
These included T-Mobile's touchscreen-testing robot, known as Tappy, Cisco's router source code, Fujitsu equipment, CNEX semiconductor technology and antenna technology belonging to Quintel USA.
According to prosecutors, Huawei employees photographed proprietary equipment, copied confidential source code and obtained technical information through business relationships.
The allegations formed part of the wider case that Huawei had used deceptive business practices to gain access to technology developed by American companies.
Huawei denied the broader allegations, arguing that prosecutors had relied on isolated incidents involving individual employees to establish a company-wide criminal conspiracy.
The company's lawyer, Brian Heberlig, maintained that Huawei had built its global business through innovation and investment in research and development, Reuters reported.
Following the verdict, Huawei expressed disappointment and indicated that it would appeal the convictions.
The conviction marks a significant development in a criminal case that began in 2018 and intensified tensions between Washington and Beijing over technology, trade and national security.
In 2019, the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist, restricting its access to American technology amid concerns that the Chinese telecommunications company posed national security risks.
Huawei and its subsidiaries are scheduled to be sentenced on September 14, 2027. The companies could face criminal fines, asset forfeiture and restitution, with the final penalties to be determined by the federal judge.