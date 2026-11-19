How much have IT services companies lost brand value this year?

India’s top IT services and technology companies have collectively lost nearly 40% of their brand value year on year, taking their combined value to roughly $60 billion, according to data from consumer insights firm Kantar. Kantar’s annual ranking of India’s 100 most valuable brands places TCS at No. 3, making it the country’s highest-ranked IT services company. However, major players such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra have all seen their brand value decline over the past year. Kantar measures brand value in US dollars, taking into account a company’s financial performance and consumer perceptions of its brand. The share of IT services and technology companies in the total brand value of India’s top 100 brands fell to 13% this year, from 21% in 2025.