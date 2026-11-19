India’s biggest IT services companies lost a significant chunk of their brand value in 2026, according to the latest ranking by consumer insights firm Kantar. TCS, Infosys and Wipro each saw their brand value decline by more than 40%, while also slipping several places in the ranking of India’s 100 most valuable brands. In contrast, global technology giants Google, Microsoft and Nvidia recorded year-on-year gains of 25-60% in brand value, according to Kantar’s global rankings. So, how much value have Indian IT companies lost in the eyes of consumers, and what can they do to reverse the slide? Mint explains.
India’s biggest IT services companies lost a significant chunk of their brand value in 2026, according to the latest ranking by consumer insights firm Kantar. TCS, Infosys and Wipro each saw their brand value decline by more than 40%, while also slipping several places in the ranking of India’s 100 most valuable brands. In contrast, global technology giants Google, Microsoft and Nvidia recorded year-on-year gains of 25-60% in brand value, according to Kantar’s global rankings. So, how much value have Indian IT companies lost in the eyes of consumers, and what can they do to reverse the slide? Mint explains.
How much have IT services companies lost brand value this year?
India’s top IT services and technology companies have collectively lost nearly 40% of their brand value year on year, taking their combined value to roughly $60 billion, according to data from consumer insights firm Kantar. Kantar’s annual ranking of India’s 100 most valuable brands places TCS at No. 3, making it the country’s highest-ranked IT services company. However, major players such as TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra have all seen their brand value decline over the past year. Kantar measures brand value in US dollars, taking into account a company’s financial performance and consumer perceptions of its brand. The share of IT services and technology companies in the total brand value of India’s top 100 brands fell to 13% this year, from 21% in 2025.
Who are the biggest losers? Did anyone do better?
TCS, Infosys and Wipro recorded the steepest declines in brand value, with each losing more than 40% year on year. Persistent and Wipro also saw the sharpest drops in the rankings, falling 13 and 12 places, respectively. Tech Mahindra and Coforge, meanwhile, moved up two and four places, respectively, despite their brand values declining 10% and 8%. Their ranking gains are also reflected in their stock performance. While shares of most IT services companies have fallen significantly year to date, Tech Mahindra is up nearly 7% and Coforge more than 22%.
So what’s causing this decline in IT service companies’ brand value?
In a word, AI. As artificial intelligence drives a sharp increase in the value of US technology giants such as Google, Nvidia and Microsoft, Indian IT services companies are being left behind. Their investments in AI have lagged the boom, while the technology also threatens the traditional outsourcing business model on which many of these companies rely. The decline in IT services companies’ brand value has also dragged down the overall value of India’s top 100 brands, Kantar said.
What are the companies doing about it?
Most companies are posting their lowest numbers in several years, including TCS, which reported its slowest Q2 growth in October this year. Demand from large clients is waning as these firms turn to AI agents to outsource their work. Instead, Indian IT firms are turning to mid-market clients looking for help with AI transformation, selling their services to government bodies, offering advisory services to companies adopting AI, and rolling out services to govern AI usage and “police” AI agents, Mint previously reported. They have also stepped up investments in AI startups. Besides, the AI ‘bubble’ in the US seems to be bursting, and foreign capital could be coming back to India.
Will this help them recover lost brand value?
Perhaps. This secular decline in brand value across the IT services industry shows our IT giants must prioritise investments in R&D as a steadfast policy rather than a move made during bad times, Kantar India’s MD Soumya Mohanty told Mint. Besides, due to their B2B nature, these IT companies do not figure high in the perception of consumers, a key component in Kantar’s brand value calculations. Most IT brands including TCS and Wipro invest heavily in consumer-facing properties, such as sponsoring national and international marathons. But AI companies from the US are pushing heavily into brand building for their consumer-facing offerings, such as ads in marquee cricket tournaments for Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.