India’s biggest IT services companies lost a significant chunk of their brand value in 2026, according to the latest ranking by consumer insights firm Kantar. TCS, Infosys and Wipro each saw their brand value decline by more than 40%, while also slipping several places in the ranking of India’s 100 most valuable brands. In contrast, global technology giants Google, Microsoft and Nvidia recorded year-on-year gains of 25-60% in brand value, according to Kantar’s global rankings. So, how much value have Indian IT companies lost in the eyes of consumers, and what can they do to reverse the slide? Mint explains.