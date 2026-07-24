Why Infosys picked Dash: AI bets, continuity and the search for stability

With no boardroom battles or scrambles, Infosys Ltd on Thursday named Ashiss Kumar Dash its next chief executive, eight months before he begins his term, making this the first smooth succession at the firm in over a decade.
In an internal letter to employees on 23 July, accessed by Mint, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said the need to find an internal CEO was important to preserve the company’s values.
“Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board and I were clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve our culture, our values, and the enduring customer trust,” Nilekani said in his letter to employees.
Dash will take over from Salil Parekh as the CEO of India’s second-largest information technology services firm on 1 April 2027.