Why Infosys picked Dash: AI bets, continuity and the search for stability

With no boardroom battles or scrambles, Infosys Ltd on Thursday named Ashiss Kumar Dash its next chief executive, eight months before he begins his term, making this the first smooth succession at the firm in over a decade.
With no boardroom battles or scrambles, Infosys Ltd on Thursday named Ashiss Kumar Dash its next chief executive, eight months before he begins his term, making this the first smooth succession at the firm in over a decade.
In an internal letter to employees on 23 July, accessed by Mint, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said the need to find an internal CEO was important to preserve the company’s values.
In an internal letter to employees on 23 July, accessed by Mint, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said the need to find an internal CEO was important to preserve the company’s values.
“Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board and I were clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve our culture, our values, and the enduring customer trust,” Nilekani said in his letter to employees.
Dash will take over from Salil Parekh as the CEO of India’s second-largest information technology services firm on 1 April 2027.
“Early on in his career, he began focusing on quality program execution and growing relationships that were believed to have peaked. The company noticed his hunger and his drive and he was invited to the Management Council as a “Voice of Youth”—a young engineer with a seat at the leadership table,” Nilekani said in his letter, adding that was where he first met Dash.
“From there on, he did what he would often advise his team to do: he went deep,” added Nilekani.
Dash’s elevation comes at a time when the rise of automation tools is raising questions about the relevance of IT services companies including Infosys, whose growth has been slowing since FY23 on the back of low demand.
A company veteran of over three decades, Dash currently heads Infosys’ energy, utilities, resources, and services segment, which makes up a little more than a tenth of the company’s business.
During the company’s Investor AI day on 17 February, he threw light on the importance of artificial intelligence in his segment.
“Energy decides the physical scalability of AI, utilities decide the reliability and sustainability of AI, resources decide the material availability of AI because of the materials they supply, and services continue to be the big consumers of AI when it comes to inferences because of primarily the B2C (business-to-consumer) nature of their business,” Dash said at the event.
He also spoke about Infosys being a differentiator in IT services.
“What differentiates us is a triangulation of our deep understanding of the client’s context, our extremely rich domain consulting skills and engineering AI at an enterprise scale. When we triangulate these three, it has put Infosys in a pole position when it comes to AI,” Dash said.
According to an executive familiar with the developments at Infosys, Dash has been instrumental in securing several strategic global clients, including British Petroleum, Shell, Global Foundries, and Valmet. The deal with BP was a contract valued at $1.5 billion.
“He would always lend an ear to hear out executives no matter how caught up he was, and had a calming presence across the room,” said a second executive who has interacted with Dash. “Off late, he’d keep probing teammates on where AI could be better used.”
Both the executives declined to be identified.
Divided views
When Dash takes charge as CEO next year, it will mark the first time that four of India’s largest tech services firms have internal chief executives, as the rise of automation tools prompts companies to focus on hiring internal leaders.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s K. Krithivasan, HCL Technology Services Ltd’s C. Vijayakumar, Wipro Ltd’s Srinivas Pallia, and now Dash, each have spent over three decades in their company.
However, investors and analysts are divided on Infosys’ decision to name Dash as its next CEO.
“His appointment signals continuity rather than a strategic reset,” said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research. “The board clearly believes Infosys is operationally strong and doesn’t require a turnaround. Instead, it has chosen an insider who understands the firm’s culture, clients and delivery engine.”
“Elevating Infosys veteran Mr. Ashiss Dash to the CEO role ensures a smooth transition in the current uncertain and challenging demand environment; however, we note that the transition period is one year,” ICICI Securities analysts Ruchi Mukhija, Aditi Patil, and Seema Nayak said in a note dated 24 July.
“Attrition under Ashiss will be a key monitorable, in our view,” said Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain, in a 23 July note.
Smooth transition
Infosys’ decision to name Dash as its CEO-designate nine months ahead marks the first instance of the company announcing a stable leadership rung in 10 years.
First, a little history.
Infosys was founded in 1981 by N. R. Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, S. D. Shibulal, K. Dinesh, N. S. Raghavan, and Ashok Arora. The co-founders had decided to head the company for terms of five years each. But when it was finally Shibulal’s term in 2011, he could not complete his five-year quota due to financial underperformance and rising attrition.
Vishal Sikka thereafter became Infosys’ first non-founder CEO in 2014. His term was marked by tiffs with board members, which ultimately led to his resignation in about three years. U. B. Pravin Rao took over as interim chief executive in August 2017 until Salil Parekh took over in January 2018.
Parekh’s tenure has been marked with stability, an influx of large contracts valued at above a billion dollars, and annual revenue doubling to $10 billion.
Infosys grew at a compound quarterly growth rate of 1.6% between 1 January 2018 and 31 June 2026. However, its operating margins declined by 150 basis points over this time. While Parekh’s predecessors fared better on growth, none of them stayed on in the company for as long and saw it through multiple tech cycles, save for Murthy, who handled the company’s reins for more than two decades since its founding.
Still, the previous few months have not been a happy period as several of the large contracts Parekh secured have either moved to other vendors or are doubling down on managing their own tech services. Infosys lost a $3.2 billion Daimler deal to Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and HCL Technologies, and asset-manager Vanguard, which had awarded Infosys a $1.5 billion deal spanning 10 years, is doubling down on its global capability centre.
On Thursday, Infosys reported its weakest first quarter (April-June) in years with a 0.8% sequential jump in revenue to $5.08 billion.
“Broadly, we thought INFY posted weak Q1 revenue results, with softness across most verticals and geographies,” BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman said in a note dated 23 July.
Infosys shares were down 2.46% at ₹1,021.60 at 10.46 am on Friday, while the Nifty IT index was down 0.82%.