One of the Big Four firms has announced a ₹950 crore bonus pool for employees—here’s why

Ernst & Young (EY), one of the Big Four consulting firms, is setting aside $100 million (around ₹950 crore) to recognise employees who demonstrate skills that are difficult for artificial intelligence (AI) to replicate.

The firm says qualities including judgement, adaptability, leadership and collaboration will become increasingly important as AI takes on more tasks in the workplace. The new initiative is aimed at rewarding employees who can use technology effectively while also delivering meaningful outcomes.

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What has EY announced? EY US unveiled the rewards programme on August 31. The firm said it wants to recognise employees who go beyond simply adopting new technology and use it to deliver tangible improvements.

The initiative will also highlight employees who strengthen EY's workplace culture and those who make a positive difference to client service.

Why is EY focusing on human skills? The move comes as businesses increasingly turn to AI to automate routine work, process large amounts of information and boost productivity.

However, EY believes technological expertise on its own will not be enough in the changing workplace. The company is looking for employees who can combine AI tools with qualities such as sound business understanding, judgement and the ability to respond to change.

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What are the three award categories? According to the press release, EY's $100 million programme will be divided into three categories, with employees recognised according to the scale and impact of their contributions.

"Everyday leadership: Recognizes actions that contribute to learning, experimentation, collaboration and leadership in the moment.

Transformation that drives measurable results: Rewards individuals whose contributions drive meaningful change through innovation, disruption, technology or growth.

Also Read | EY Report Reveals How Much Salary Hike You Will Get In 2026

Game-changing impact for the enterprise: Honors individuals or teams whose actions make a long-lasting, material impact on the firm."

How much can EY employees receive? The initiative is not restricted to senior-level employees. Professionals across EY will be able to nominate or recognise colleagues for their contributions.

According to The Wall Street Journal, employees could receive spot bonuses of up to $500. Larger awards of as much as $25,000 will be available for individuals or teams responsible for more significant achievements.

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Why is EY giving bonuses? EY says the programme is part of its effort to create a “tech-led, human-powered” workforce.

While the firm expects employees to become more comfortable with AI, it also wants them to strengthen capabilities such as judgement, leadership, adaptability and teamwork — areas where human contribution remains important.

Dante D’Egidio, EY Americas CEO and US Managing Partner, said the initiative is intended to help employees prepare for a rapidly changing professional environment.

“The pace and complexity of change in our industry require confident leadership,” he said. “This significant investment reinforces our commitment to building the workforce of the future by recognising the skills and behaviours needed to lead our profession and serve our clients with excellence.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.