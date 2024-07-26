Why is Mark Zuckerberg giving away Meta’s crown jewels?

As he points out, open-source software has an illustrious pedigree. In the 1990s Linux, an obscure operating system created by a university student, eventually became the industry standard for servers, thanks in part to the backing of IBM, a tech giant of its day. The beauty of Linux’s approach was that it provided full access to its source code, enabling developers to modify and improve it. That differs subtly from Meta’s approach to AI. Percy Liang, co-founder of Together AI, a cloud-computing startup that will use Llama 3.1, calls the tech giant’s models “open weights", rather than open source. Meta makes available the numerical values used in its models, known as weights, but doesn’t reveal the data on which the models are trained, which is the equivalent of the source code. That may reduce the ability of developers to customise its models. It is better than nothing, though.