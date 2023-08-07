Why it’s OK not to be perfect at work

It matters what kind of perfectionist someone is. Psychologists distinguish between a “self-oriented" version, in which people put pressure on themselves to perform flawlessly; an “other-oriented" type, in which people hold their colleagues to the highest of standards; and a “socially prescribed" version, in which employees think that they will only get on if they meet the impossible expectations of those around them. People in the last camp seem to be especially prone to stress. A recent Italian study found that, whereas having extremely high standards for your own performance was not a predictor of burnout, being afraid of making mistakes was.

