Companies
Why IT services firms don’t offer full-year guidance but set lofty revenue goals
Jas Bardia 6 min read 29 Nov 2024, 05:00 AM IST
SummaryLTIMindtree aims for $10 billion in revenue by 2032, joining peers like Coforge and Sonata in setting lofty goals. But shares decline, raising doubts about investor confidence in such aspirations amid uncertainties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Information technology services companies including LTIMindtree Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd do not traditionally provide full-year revenue guidance, but that has not stopped them from setting aspirational revenue goals. Analysts say such targets are aimed at investors.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less