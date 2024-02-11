Companies
Why Louis Vuitton and Dior can't bring their shoes to India
Summary
- In order to import footwear, these global brands may have to meet Indian standards in their European factories
Coveted worldwide for their style, design and durability, but shut out of the Indian market over quality rules: That’s the paradox facing French luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Christian Louboutin trying to sell their exquisite footwear in India.
