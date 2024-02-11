Why Louis Vuitton and Dior can't bring their shoes to India

"This might be an attempt to prevent counterfeiting. However, the government should consider a threshold price for products being imported and ideally luxury goods imported from or made in European countries should be left out of this. If at all it needs to do this, it should go in for a batch certification. Ideally luxury companies should not at all be required to do this because post the implementation of GST there has been a certain relief to sellers and no under billing now happens," said Abhay Gupta, founder & CEO of Luxury Connect LLP, a consultancy based out of the capital.