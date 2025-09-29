Why Microsoft has lower borrowing costs than the US
There are several theories for why anyone would pay more for a bond from Microsoft or Johnson & Johnson than for a Treasury.
Usually, when investors are willing to lend to companies at a lower yield than the government, it’s because the country faces financial armageddon and the government default risk is rising. Two pristine-rated bonds from Microsoft that trade at lower yields than equivalent Treasurys tell us something different, though: Demand for corporate bonds is running superhot.