Why Microsoft has lower borrowing costs than the US

Yield has been much more in focus than spread as interest rates have risen, one reason spreads overall have compressed so much. What’s not to like about a yield of 3.67% locked in until June 2027, from a company as rock solid as Microsoft? Who cares if you could get 3.69% on a recently issued Treasury maturing a month later, or slightly more still on an old Treasury bond maturing a month earlier? Professional bond investors might huff about the risk of the spread rising—a genuine risk—but if you plan to hold to maturity, maybe you don’t care that much.