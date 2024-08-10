Why Nvidia is sill the undisputed king of AI
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST
SummaryNvidia, like Apple, shows that if you want to become a giant, you’ve got to be as good at software as you are at hardware.
Nvidia is famous for building AI chips, but its most important construction is a business bulwark that keeps customers in and competitors out. This barrier is made as much of software as it is of silicon.
