Why paints companies are applying new coats of growth
- The Aditya Birla Group is the latest entrant in the paints business. Like the others, it feels India is embarking on a housing boom, offering room for growth amid competition.
On the heels of the JSW Group in 2019 and Pidilite in 2023, the Aditya Birla Group has entered the paints business through group flagship Grasim and brand Birla Opus. Tellingly, this is the group’s first major diversification foray in about 15 years. It plans to invest ₹10,000 crore and, by its estimates, add about 40% to industry capacity. Even as stocks of major paint companies took a hit in recent days, their long-term trajectory explains this beeline to get into the business.