Why Policybazaar-backed PB Health is doubling down on hospitals

PB Health, backed by PB Fintech (the parent company of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar's parent company) plans to invest about ₹10,000 crore over the next few years to build a 500-hospital network, which aims to integrate healthcare delivery with insurance.

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The healthcare venture, launched in 2025, aims to shift away from the existing corporate hospital models that focus on providing services for a fee—often resulting in longer hospital admissions—to preventive care, PB Fintech's chairman and group chief executive officer (CEO) Yashish Dahiya, said in an interview.

The venture, which has already raised about ₹1,900 crore in a seed round led by General Catalyst, operates two hospitals in the National Capital Region and is planning two more by the end of this year. The long-term goal is to have about 500 hospitals across 50 cities in the country, said Dahiya. With a target of ₹500-crore revenue and operational breakeven planned for the end of the fiscal year, the business will be financed with equity and around ₹4,000 crore debt.

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Pointing to global examples Kaiser Permanente and UnitedHealth-Optum, Dahiya said that payor-led healthcare services can address continued issues such as higher-than-required hospital costs and stay, and address friction between insurers and healthcare providers. Success would indicate whether an insurance company can manage capital-heavy assets in the highly-fragmented healthcare space.

PB Health is 26% owned by PB Fintech and the rest by other investors.

The company, which began operations in March 2025, expects to add two more hospitals by the end of the year.

“The challenges were building hospital facilities, getting doctors, convincing customers that our facilities are good. I think we are finding better than expected results on all,” he said.

The company’s entry into healthcare comes as private hospital chains expand capacity and insurance penetration increases in India.

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Insurance-healthcare balance The current system can encourage hospitals to increase admissions, procedures and treatment costs, while PB Health would focus on reducing the need for hospitalisation. “We don't want to do a heart surgery in less money. We don't want to have lower room rents. We don't want to have lower quality of rooms. We want to have very good quality of doctors and very good quality of facilities,” he said.

The balance also allows more insurance penetration, which in turn helps grow private healthcare, said Dahiya. “To make insurance expand, you need to make insurance work. My claims should be hassle-free, which basically means you need to have a high trust—that me and the hospital are working to same incentive.”

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Dahiya said the company’s business should ultimately be assessed by the number of customers a hospital can serve, rather than conventional metrics such as revenue per bed. “I never use the word patient even once. I'm always saying per customer,” he said. “The intent is to not let a person become a patient.”

He argued that globally some of the largest insurers run hospitals where they control both the financing and the delivery of care to lower costs and manage treatment paths more effectively. To be sure, global payor-driven ventures have attracted their fair share of criticism. Earlier this year, Kaiser Permanente had to pay $556 million in settlements over allegations that it fraudulently inflated patient diagnoses to boost Medicare payments.

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PB Health is also not the only Indian venture attempting to integrate payor-provider services, with Apollo Hospital’s Apollo Munich rolled out in the late 2000s which was later merged fully into HDFC ERGO General Insurance, or Narayana Health rolling out insurance services in 2024 after securing approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

PB Health plans to leverage PB Fintech's insurance ecosystem both directly and indirectly. Dahiya said insurers have developed trust in Policybazaar, which could help PB Health build relationships with insurance partners.

The expansion strategy will combine acquisitions and partnerships. PB Health is currently in discussions with seven to eight hospitals and is looking for facilities with catchment populations and at least 200 beds for acquisitions. Dahiya said the company would first build credibility through acquisitions before pursuing partnerships in smaller cities.

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Key takeaways PB Health plans ₹ 10,000 crore investment to build 500 hospitals nationwide. Company targets presence across 50 cities through acquisitions and partnerships. Management believes insurers and hospitals should share aligned financial incentives. PB Health aims to reduce hospitalisation rather than maximising treatment volumes. Venture expects ₹ 500 crore revenue run rate and break-even soon.

About the Author Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capit...Read More ✕ Jessica Jani Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.