Why prudent investors remain wary of SoftBank

The losses from WeWork, for which it has received the most flak, stood at $3.4 billion as of June 2023. WeWork, which went public last month, has already warned that it could file for bankruptcy. The overall impact of these investments on SoftBank's financials has been negative. For its June quarter it posted a net loss of $3.3 billion, even though its first Vision Fund posted an investment gain of $1.1 billion, its first in the past five quarters. As the economy improves, analysts expect it to turn profitable.