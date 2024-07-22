Having cryptos stolen from its wallet would be the last thing that WazirX would have wanted since it has faced many issues over the past few years, not accounting for the current spat with Liminal. US-based crypto exchange platform Binance acquired WazirX in 2019 but on 5 August 2022, its CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted that his company did not own any shares in Zanmai Labs—the entity operating WazirX.