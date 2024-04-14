Companies
Why Sachin Bansal can’t resist building tech in-house to boost Navi's fortunes
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 14 Apr 2024, 04:29 PM IST
SummaryThe fintech startup has a 500-member team building most of its technology stack, including large language model apps, chatbots, and a lending management system. The flexibility is unmatched, says Sachin Bansal
BENGALURU : Sachin Bansal’s latest big bet that could propel his fintech startup Navi Technologies Ltd bears some heavy-hitting buzzwords—large language model, generative artificial intelligence—but this second-time entrepreneur has opted for the tougher path.
