Why Sachin Bansal can’t resist building tech in-house to boost Navi's fortunes

Navi, for instance, uses LLMs for customer chatbots, "where they naturally lend themselves". It is also fine-tuning LLMs for use in collections. "When it comes to customer follow-ups, the first point of contact when paying EMIs (equated monthly instalments) is the LLM chatbot. A human steps in only if the chatbot fails in the task. This has driven huge efficiencies in the system, and resulted in enhanced customer experience too," Bansal said.