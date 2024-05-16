Why Tata Capital Healthcare Fund is wary of healthtech bets
SummaryThe healthcare fund wants to curtail its exposure to healthtech to less than 15% of its portfolio. But it has its eyes open for single-specialty healthcare companies operating in areas such as oncology and dialysis
In an indictment of sorts of India’s healthtech sector, Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, the healthcare-focused private equity arm of Tata Capital, is limiting its exposure to digital health, choosing to avoid risky bets in segments such as e-pharmacies, telemedicine, and e-diagnostics.