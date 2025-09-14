Why Tesla’s board wants to make it rain for Elon Musk
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Sept 2025, 07:59 pm IST
Summary
In an interview, Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm suggested shareholders wouldn’t like a future without the company’s visionary leader.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The thing Tesla is selling hardest these days is the idea that Elon Musk needs to be paid more.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story