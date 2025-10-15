Why the Enforcement Directorate is looking into investor grievances related to the Muthoot group’s sale of Srei bonds
Investors allege Muthoot employees mis-sold them Srei bonds. Muthoot calls the allegation baseless. The ED takes note of police complaints.
The managing director of India’s largest gold loan company Muthoot Finance, George Alexander Muthoot, was recently summoned by India’s federal money laundering investigation authority Enforcement Directorate (ED). A news report by PTI on 11 October said that Muthoot was questioned following police complaints filed by investors for allegedly luring investors with the promise of high returns. The company has dismissed the allegations as “false, baseless and misleading". Mint takes a look at what this case is all about and how a Kolkata-based group is at the centre of this battle between investors and the Muthoot Group.