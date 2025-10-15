What has happened since?

According to Muthoot Finance, NARCL has commenced partial payments to NCD holders. In a stock exchange filing on 11 October, the lender said that after the settlement terms were approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, investors began receiving part of their investment in installments. “It is understood that several NCD investors have already received part payments directly to their registered bank accounts. The most recent receipt was on 23 September 2025." Mint reached out to investors to check how much they have received so far. Molly Mohan, an investor from New Delhi, said she had invested ₹5 lakh each in the name of her two sons and has so far received ₹22,000. Meanwhile, 61-year-old Susan Mathew, another investor from New Delhi, is slightly more fortunate and has received ₹7 lakh so far against her investment of ₹34.7 lakh. Both spoke over the phone and told Mint that they were misled by Muthoot group executives.