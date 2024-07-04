Why Tiger Global’s ferocious roar has turned into a soft mewl
Summary
- Once upon a time, Tiger Global wrote cheques at a frenetic pace. It would pour money into a bunch of companies in the same segment. For instance, it bought into multiple edtech firms, including Byju’s and Unacademy. However, the US hedge fund investor has cooled off. Here’s why.
Mumbai: Perhaps its name was inspired by Luke Skywalker, the hero of George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise, a farmboy who became the galaxy’s greatest Jedi knight. Or perhaps it wasn’t. But one thing was clear: Skywalker Investment Advisors was looking to hitch its wagon to a star. And so, when Tiger Global was raising PIP 15 (Private Investment Partners), its largest global fund, back in 2021, the small family office from Vadodara, which was testing the global tech investing waters, was very keen to get on board.
With some help from an intermediary, Skywalker Investment Advisors, which is backed by the owners of Rubamin, a business that is into metals and recycling of waste, subscribed to the fund. It would go on to become Tiger Global’s largest-ever fund, raising $12.7 billion.
“We got an introduction through an investment banking relationship, as otherwise, it is quite difficult to get through to them," Rammohan Padiyath, the family office’s director, told Mint.
Skywalker’s investment in Tiger, during the highs of 2021, was driven by the firm’s reputation as a prolific technology investor, globally and in India. But as things stand, that bet may take some time to pay off. Because Tiger Global has been on a wobbly trajectory of late.