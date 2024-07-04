Why Tiger Global’s ferocious roar has turned into a soft mewl

But some clearly were mistimed exits. Tiger Global first entered Zomato directly ahead of its initial public offering in 2020, when the food-delivery platform was valued at around $3.25 billion, and then invested again a few months down the line at a valuation of $3.9 billion, according to VCCEdge, HT Media’s data platform. It added to the investment in Zomato at around $5.4 billion in February 2021. Tiger was also an early investor in Blinkit, in 2015. After Zomato acquired Blinkit in February 2022, Tiger acquired additional shares in Zomato because of the share swap at the time. However, when it began selling Zomato stock in August 2022, the shares were trading at around ₹46-52 apiece. It fully exited the firm at ₹91 a piece in August 2023. Tiger Global’s multiple on its investments in Zomato is likely to be less than 1.5x, according to VCCircle.