Why trade wars might be Indian IT's biggest challenge for now
Jas Bardia 5 min read 02 Sept 2025, 07:47 pm IST
Summary
Trade disputes and geopolitical shifts are emerging as the biggest challenges for Indian IT firms.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Coforge Ltd has become the seventh major Indian IT services firm to flag global trade wars as a significant business risk, coming in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's ire towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bonhomie with his Russian and Chinese counterparts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story