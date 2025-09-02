Why trade wars might be Indian IT's biggest challenge for now

“It is likely (because of) the overall trade climate between the two countries. They may be concerned that firms will be hesitant to move work or keep work in India, fearing a further escalation in tensions between the two nations. For example, if India does indeed back away from its US ties and moves closer to China, it is likely that the US would take further measures which would impact service trade," said Peter Bendor-Samuel, founder of Everest Research.