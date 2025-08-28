Why Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway still likes Japan
Summary
Berkshire’s move comes as Japan’s Nikkei stock index records gains of more than 10% over the past three months.
Berkshire Hathaway, the company run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, has just increased its holdings of two big Japanese companies. It’s a bet on two things—Japan’s economy thriving, and the corporate culture becoming more investor friendly.
