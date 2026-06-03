When Aparna Krishnan, a Bengaluru-based executive, began looking for a preschool for her toddler, FirstCry Intellitots was one of the names that appeared on her radar. She, however, did not look at it seriously, as “there wasn’t a branch nearby”.
Why FirstCry excelled at selling diapers but hasn’t quite cracked the pre-school code
SummaryParents buy diapers online, but choose preschools offline. FirstCry thought its vast baby product experience and ecosystem would help it crack the adjacency of preschools. Six years on, Intellitots is profitable but not even halfway near its 1,000-school ambition.
When Aparna Krishnan, a Bengaluru-based executive, began looking for a preschool for her toddler, FirstCry Intellitots was one of the names that appeared on her radar. She, however, did not look at it seriously, as “there wasn’t a branch nearby”.
About the Author
Samiksha Goel is a Bengaluru‑based journalist at Mint with seven years of experience reporting on startups, venture capital and strategic business narratives. She specialises in investigative reporting and company strategy‑focused stories that go beyond surface‑level developments to unpack why and how companies evolve, pivot and compete. Samiksha has been among the first to chronicle major startup sagas, from early deep dives into the GoMechanic story to nuanced analyses of shifting dynamics between food‑tech platforms like Swiggy and their restaurant partners, bringing clarity to complex, fast‑moving markets.<br><br>Before joining Mint, she was at The Morning Context, where she produced long‑form investigative pieces on consumer internet startups. She began her journalism career with Deccan Herald and The New Indian Express, covering emerging ventures and the broader business ecosystem. Drawing on a background in philosophy, she brings analytical rigour and intellectual curiosity to her reporting.<br><br>Outside her professional work, Samiksha enjoys reading, especially historical fiction and magic realism, going on day treks from Bengaluru, exploring the city’s food scene, and experimenting with fun recipes in her kitchen. Her days are spent digging into startups, untangling company strategies, and occasionally getting lost on a walk by a Bengaluru lake, sometimes in that order.
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