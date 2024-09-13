From wife, investor to co-founder: How Priya Singh became the backbone of Chalo's Mohit Dubey’s startup journey | Company Business News

Companies
Wife to investor: How Priya Singh drove Chalo's Mohit Dubey's startup ambitions
Mansi Verma 9 min read 13 Sep 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
- From writing the first cheque for CarWale, Dubey’s first startup, to taking on a leadership role in the company, Singh also got a taste of the entrepreneur’s life. Later, Singh even launched her own venture, Rangreza.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Back in 2005, Priya Singh, then a 22-year-old social worker, stumbled upon her entrepreneurial journey when her husband, Mohit Dubey, decided to leave his job just two months into their marriage.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less