You’re from a small town near Bhopal. Did you ever think about starting your own venture when you were young?

I never thought of starting anything when I was growing up, but I’m the kind of person who takes a lot of initiative, takes risks, and experiments. I like to try things and see if they work. Even if someone says no to me, it’s in my nature to believe that things can still happen. If someone tells me something won’t work, I’ll keep pushing because I feel it can.