Will focus on value fashion help IPO-bound Snapdeal catch up in the e-commerce race?

Bengaluru: Snapdeal, run by AceVector, is relying on strong growth in fashion and apparel to strengthen its position in the competitive e-commerce space, especially during the high-stakes festive season when customer loyalty is low. According to CEO Achint Setia, the company has seen its fashion and lifestyle categories triple in growth this year, though exact figures remain undisclosed.

“Fashion has been a standout category this year and, in fact, has been possibly the fastest-growing one so far. Overall, lifestyle [including fashion, home decor, and kitchen] already accounts for 90% of our business today, and fashion is a major driving force,” Setia told Mint in an interview.

Setia was appointed to the role in January, replacing Himanshu Chakrawarti, who led Snapdeal and its subsidiary Stellaro Brands for three years. Setia has over two decades of experience across marketing and strategy roles in firms like Myntra, Viacom18 Media, and Zalora Group.

While the festival season is a key period for all consumer-facing brands and platforms, this year is particularly crucial for Snapdeal as it is currently waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) clearance to list in the public markets.

“Approval from Sebi before the end of the financial year is crucial for Snapdeal. If they don't get it, or if they have to refile, they'll need to update their IPO documents with a full year of financial data. This means the festive season performance will be key in shaping investor sentiment, especially in a volatile market,” said a senior e-commerce executive, asking not to be named.

The firm filed its draft papers for an IPO reportedly to raise ₹500 crore through the confidential route in July, which allows it to withhold public disclosure of IPO details until later stages. Setia declined to comment on the progress of the filing.

Despite its early entry, Snapdeal is yet to make a mark among the top e-commerce players in the country by both market share and volume of transactions. For context, industry estimates show Flipkart as the market leader with 48% share, followed by Meesho and Amazon. The Indian e-commerce market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% and reach $325 billion in 2030, as per an October 2024 report by Deloitte.

Long way to go Founded in 2010 by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, Snapdeal was initially launched as a daily deals platform and later pivoted to a full-fledged marketplace in 2011. Over the years, it raised more than $1.8 billion in funding from SoftBank, Alibaba Group, Foxconn and BlackRock, among others. However, intense competition and the absence of a distinct growth strategy have gradually eroded Snapdeal’s momentum in the e-commerce space.

Snapdeal largely caters to cities outside metropolitan areas where value retail has picked up in recent years. Within this, fashion remains the top growth driver—with more than 80% of orders placed priced below ₹599 and 80% of them coming from small town India, according to CEO Setia. “For us, it’s about the value-conscious mindset that could be sitting out of anywhere,” he noted.

Over the last few months, Snapdeal has invested substantially in in-house festive campaigns, as well as technology and tools for returns forecasting and logistics. According to Setia, it has also expanded its seller portfolio, adding more from key clusters like Tirupur, Surat, Ludhiana, and Agra.

According to a September 2024 report by market research firm Centrum, the mass-market fashion segment accounts for 56% of India’s total apparel market. However, offline continues to account for more than half the sales, with Tata’s Trent, D-Mart, and Vishal Mega Mart offering a sufficient selection of price-conscious consumers in smaller towns.

While small-town India offers a wide online shopping-savvy market waiting to be captured, Meesho has raced past Snapdeal in those geographies, especially in value commerce. “For a very long time, Snapdeal has been positioned as an e-commerce platform for Bharat, but it doesn’t necessarily hold a strong position. Meesho, Flipkart and Amazon have expanded their presence in these markets over the years, which means competition is so much more now,” said Devangshu Dutta, founder and chief executive officer at consulting firm Third Eyesight.

Moreover, the lack of loyalty in the value retail segment makes customer acquisition and retention costlier as ticket sizes are small and supply is crowded and fragmented, according to Ashutosh Sharma, vice president and research director at Forrester.

“Snapdeal is trying hard to revive its brand. We don’t see it having a lot of market share or path to rapid growth in a crowded market unless they somehow differentiate or pivot to some other innovative approach, in a highly value-conscious market,” Sharma added.

Under stress, Snapdeal has made several attempts to revive its position. In 2016, it spent as much as ₹200 crore to rebrand and create a new brand identity, but very little changed.

In FY24, Snapdeal’s revenue was flat at ₹379.6 crore, while losses narrowed nearly 43% to ₹160 crore, aided by lower expenses.

Quick commerce While the e-commerce market gradually shifts to faster deliveries, Snapdeal remains unfazed. The firm will not look to enter the quick commerce race, stating that a market for all kinds of online commerce exists.

“We are continuously exploring what our customers want. But at this point, we are focused on our current model while trying to improve delivery speed and experience. A lot of our orders are already delivered the next day. Having said that, quick commerce isn’t a priority because the inventory stock model is a different ballgame,” said Snapdeal’s Setia.

“I believe there’s space for all kinds of online commerce to co-exist—traditional e-commerce, value commerce, and quick commerce,” Setia noted.