NEW DELHI : Tata Group, which took over the national carrier Air India last month, plans to expand the network of the carrier, modernize its fleet, and make it the most technologically advanced airline in the world, while also improving its customer service tremendously, Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday.

In his maiden address to the staff of the airline on Microsoft Teams, Chandrasekaran said that the Tata Group has very big dreams for Air India.

"We are committed to making Air India the world-class airline it deserves to be," Chandrasekaran said.

"We will do that by focusing on specific areas where we want to be best in class," he added.

Chandrasekaran said that the areas of focus for the airline under the Tata Group would be customer service, technological advancements (website, application, front and back-office systems, etc.), upgrading aircraft fleet to expand network both on the domestic and international front, and to ensure hospitality provided by it is the best in the world.

"If all of us can bring in the passion, and work in a coordinated fashion with a ​single-minded purpose, where we contribute the best of what we have every day, this is ​achievable, and in a shorter time frame," he said.

"This will require huge transformation, probably the largest transformation, change, all of you would ever go through," he added.

At present, Air India has about 141 aircraft in its fleet. However, a large number of the airline's aircraft are old and unfit to profitably serve many of the carrier's routes.

The airline's overall customer service, under the government ownership, often lagged behind that of other private carriers and its on-time performance was abysmal compared to the likes of IndiGo and others.

"Tata group is known for trust, quality, reliability and consistency. In the context of Air India, we must start with ensuring that we are on time, every time," Chandrasekharan said.

If we can complement that with a terrific experience -- in terms of seamless booking, airport experience, boarding experience, lounge experience -- we will automatically end up providing customer service they want to experience," he added.

Tata group recently appointed the former chairman of Turkish Airlines, Ilker Ayci, as Air India Ltd’s new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), marking a key step in efforts to overhaul the loss-making airline.

Air India is one of four airline brands operated by the Tata group. The Mumbai-based conglomerate holds majority stakes in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd, apart from Air India Express.

As things stand, the Tata group has rolled out a 100-day plan for Air India to improve the airline’s operational and service standards.

The conglomerate hopes to improve Air India’s basic service standards, on-time performance, issues related to passenger complaints and customer call centres in the coming months.

"We want to ensure that every Indian can fly directly to as many destinations as possible," Chandrasekaran said.

"We will look at it from the long-haul international point of view, short-haul international point of view, and also domestically....We will expand our network. That will provide ample growth opportunities," he said adding that the airline will achieve its targets with strong financial discipline.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.