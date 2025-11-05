‘Will not get bullied’: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas responds to Amazon's legal notice over use of Comet AI

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas reacts after the AI startup received a legal notice from Amazon seeking to prohibit users of Comet, its AI-powered web browser, from using their AI assistants on the e-commerce and tech giant's platform.

Srinivas expressed Perplexity's desire to work with Amazon and arrive at a “win-win” situation for both, while highlighting that the move to block Comet hurts its users.

In a post on the social media platform X, Srinivas wrote, “We would be happy to work together with Amazon to figure out a win-win outcome for both us and them. But attempts to block our Comet Assistant on Amazon and hurt our users -- we will have to stand up for them and not get bullied by Amazon.”

What is the issue between Amazon and Perplexity? On November 4, Perplexity, in a blog post, informed that the company has received a “legal threat” from Amazon.

Calling the notice a threat to internet users, the post read, “This week, Perplexity received an aggressive legal threat from Amazon, demanding we prohibit Comet users from using their AI assistants on Amazon. This is Amazon’s first legal salvo against an AI company, and it is a threat to all internet users."

Is it a threat to Perplexity Comet users? According to Perplexity, Amazon aims to prevent users from leveraging their own AI assistants for shopping on their platform. The goal is to block scenarios where, for example, you ask your Comet Assistant to find and buy an item on Amazon, Perplexity said.

If you're logged into Amazon, with credentials securely stored only on your device and never on Perplexity’s servers, the Comet Assistant can quickly locate and purchase the item for you, saving time.

Alternatively, you can request it to compare various options and select the best one for your needs. This streamlined experience is popular among Comet users, the AI startup noted.

Perplexity further claimed, “Amazon wants to eliminate user rights so that it can sell more ads right now and partner with AI agents designed to take advantage of users later. It’s not just bullying, it’s bonkers.”

What is Perplexity's stance? Claiming not to be intimidated by Amazon's legal notice, the AI startup said, "The rise of agentic AI presents a choice." Perplexity is fighting for the rights of users. People love our products because they’re designed for people. User choice and freedom are at the heart of everything we build."

