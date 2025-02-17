Mint Primer | Will PM’s visit help India dodge Trump’s tariffs?
SummaryBoth India and the US have committed to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. Steps are also being taken to conclude a trade deal by autumn this year.
President Donald Trump has announced reciprocal tariffs to correct the US’s trade imbalance with other nations. During his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to increasing bilateral trade and a new trade deal. Will that help India avoid tariffs? Mint explains: