Even though many companies have initiated their return-to-work policies, Anand Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman, asserts that the Work-from-Home (WFH) is here to stay, even in the post-COVID world. But further hints that a hybrid model will endure.

Recently, Tech Mahindra, a subsidiary of the Mahindra group, has acquired Activus Connect, work at home customer experience management solutions firm, for a whooping $ 62 million with the hope that the acquisition will bolster the company’s capabilities in emerging workplace solutions

Work-at-Home Customer-experience-management (WAH CXM) is undergoing disruptive changes due to the pandemic and has given rise to exponential demand in the market, said Vivek Agarwal, President – BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra, regarding the acquisition, as quoted the Economic Times.

“The acquisition of Activus will fill a whitespace, with their unique delivery model, disruptive platform, and expertise in the WAH CXM industry that will add significant value to Tech Mahindra’s offerings and capabilities."

The acquisition will augment Tech Mahindra’s position as a leading digital transformation enabler in the Work at Home Customer Experience Management domain, the report also said.

Posting the report, Mahindra said on Twitter, Working from home isn’t going to go away post Covid. Some form of hybrid work culture will endure. This alliance will help us make the WFH experience unique.

Working from home isn’t going to go away post Covid. Some form of hybrid work culture will endure. This alliance will help us make the WFH experience unique. https://t.co/StFT37nNSX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2021

Mahindra has long been vocal about his preference for a WHF culture or a hybrid workplace model. Earlier this year, the businessman had tweeted, “I believe there’ll indeed be more Working From Home post-the-pandemic, but the tradition of the workplace will remain predominant. Those who predict large-scale WFH are looking through affluent country lenses."

In another tweet he also confessed to have worn lungis below shirts while working from home. "And I have a confession to make: On some video calls from home, I did wear a lungi under my shirt. Didn’t have to stand up at any point during the meetings, but I suspect my colleagues may ask me to do so after this tweet!"

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.